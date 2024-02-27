Natural Bridge Zoo animal seizure trial underway: Day One

This story is part of our ongoing coverage of The Natural Bridge Zoo's legal problems starting with a Dec. 6, 2023 search warrant. To catch up from the beginning, click here.

LEXINGTON – The 100 animals seized from Natural Bridge Zoo now wait to find out their fate for a second time.

A jury was convened in Rockbridge County Circuit Court on Monday, with seven jurors and two alternates selected from a courtroom full of people. Opening arguments, initially expected Monday afternoon, were scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning instead.

The potential jurors had diverse backgrounds: retired marine, Buddhist pastor, middle school teachers. Of note, no vegetarians were among the jurors, but two professed to raising cattle and one worked with horses for a living.

Many of the jurors knew about the case because of media and social media exposure, with two initially telling Judge Christopher Russell they did not feel they could set aside what they had already learned about the case. After further questioning, nearly everyone agreed they could be impartial and set aside any previously known information.

With a jury selected, the case is nearly ready for Tuesday morning. The only thing remaining is a revision to the previously ordered bill of particulars covering each individual animal in more detail. Rockbridge County's representative in the case, and attorney with the Virginia Office of the Attorney General, Michelle Welch and her team was given until 9 p.m. to complete the revisions.

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader. Do you have a story tip or feedback? It’s welcome through email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

More: Natural Bridge Zoo appeals, four-day circuit court trial scheduled

More: Natural Bridge Zoo hearing date set, search warrant paints "cruel" picture

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Natural Bridge Zoo animal seizure trial underway: Day One