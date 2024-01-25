Natural Bridge Zoo federal lawsuit withdrawn by zoo owners

This is the sixth story in The News Leader’s coverage of the Natural Bridge Zoo case. More information can be found in part one, part two, part three, part four, and part five.

LYNCHBURG — Natural Bridge Zoo’s owners wanted a federal temporary restraining order against the attorney fighting to seize the zoo animals. Now they’re asking the court to dismiss their own case.

The federal lawsuit was filed by Deborah and Karl Mogensen against Michelle Welch, the Senior Assistant Attorney General of Virginia and Director of the Animal Unit, on Dec. 10, hoping to delay the Rockbridge County hearings. Welch presented the state’s case against the zoo in the Rockbridge hearings.

The Mogensen’s defense attorney, Mario Williams, pointed to the 100 animals in question and the need to find experts in each species care, writing, “Defendant expects plaintiffs to mount a defense to all of this in 10 business days.” A search warrant and animals seizures occurred on Dec. 6 and 7, with the first hearing presenting state's evidence on Dec. 20.

“Defendant is trying to put plaintiffs out of business, and defendant’s primary weapon to accomplish this task: violating Mr. and Mrs. Mogensen’s due process rights,” reads the initial filing.

Senior United States District Judge Norman Moon declined to delay the Rockbridge County hearings in December.

The second day of evidence did not begin until Jan. 5, giving the defense over two weeks of additional time. The distance between the first two days of evidence was enough to satisfy the purpose of the federal lawsuit.

“In light of these developments, Mr. and Ms. Mogensen hereby voluntarily dismiss this case without prejudice, with the stipulation and consent of the Defendant,” reads the voluntary dismissal filed on Jan. 23.

Judge Moon dismissed the case on Jan. 24.

The Rockbridge County judge returned 39 of the 100 seized animals, finding the evidence for cruelty or inadequate to not meet the “beyond the shadow of a doubt” standard required by the law to keep seized animals. He also wrote, “With respect to all impounded animals,” on first impression, the “animals were subject to cruelty or inadequate care.”

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Natural Bridge Zoo federal lawsuit withdrawn by zoo owners Main Headline *