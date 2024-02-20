Natural Bridge Zoo was searched by police in December. Here's what's happened since.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY – Police vehicles and animal trailers pulled into the Natural Bridge Zoo on Dec. 6 and 7 last year. The officers arrived with a warrant to search the property for evidence of animal cruelty.

About 100 animals were removed from the property, and Rockbridge County attempted to permanently rehome these animals.

The following is quick archive of The News Leader's coverage of the search warrant and the legal fallout emerging from its results.

The Stories

Part one – Search warrant executed at Natural Bridge Zoo, PETA points to elephant's treatment

The Virginia State Police confirmed “an investigative search warrant” was executed on the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County. The News Leader followed the trail through previous reporting on and reported incidents relating to the zoo and Asha the elephant.

Part two – Natural Bridge Zoo hearing date set, search warrant paints "cruel" picture

Rockbridge County filed to seize 100 animals from the zoo and its owners, Deborah and Karl Mogensen, after the warrant execution. Before the hearings began, The News Leader broke down the allegation in the search warrant.

Part three – Natural Bridge Zoo's 100 animals remain in state custody after Rockbridge hearing

Day one of asset forfeiture case against the Natural Bridge Zoo runs the entire day, with Michelle Welch, the prosecuting attorney representing Rockbridge County and the office of the attorney general, presenting evidence and arguing for the seizure.

Part four – Testimony on condition of 100 Natural Bridge Zoo animals comes to a close

On day two and three of the General District Court hearings, defense attorney Mario Williams and Aaron Cook presented their expert testimony in the zoo's defense. The hearings come to a close, with Judge John Gregory Mooney calling for written closing arguments.

Part five – Natural Bridge Zoo can keep 39 of 100 seized animals, judge rules

Of the 100 animals impounded, 61 will remain with the state and 39 will be returned to the zoo. Judge Mooney explained the “opinions of competing experts were in substantial conflict,” something that reflects the contrast between the state witnesses on scene the day of the raid and the defense’s witnesses, who only saw photos of and documents about the animals, with the giraffes excepting. For 61 animals, the evidence was "beyond a reasonable doubt," allowing the state to keep and rehome the animals.

Part six – Natural Bridge Zoo federal lawsuit withdrawn by zoo owners

Before the General District Court hearing began, Deborah and Karl Mogensen filed for a federal temporary restraining order against Welch, hoping to delay the Rockbridge County hearings. The Mogensens withdrew the lawsuit, leading Senior United States District Judge Norman Moon to end the case.

Part seven – Natural Bridge Zoo appeals, four-day circuit court trial scheduled

Both Rockbridge County's prosecution team and Natural Bridge Zoo's defense team appealed the General District Court ruling, moving the case into Circuit Court. The first hearing occurred on Feb. 14, with Judge Christopher Russell rejecting most of the defense's pretrial motion.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Natural Bridge Zoo was searched by police in December. Here's what's happened since.