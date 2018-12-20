Natural Christmas trees could harbor thousands of unwanted insects

With 33 million Christmas trees sold every year, there are bound to be bugs on some of them. According to Safer Brand, up to 25,000 bugs could be on your Christmas tree.

When you bring home a living tree, there are most likely thousands of little insects that are hibernating inside the tree. When those hibernating insects enter your warm home, they will wake up thinking it's spring.

U.S. Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer has issued a warning for those in New York state after an invasive bug, known as the Spotted Lanternfly, was found in New York City Christmas trees.

"This little critter looks nice, but he's no love bug," Schumer said during a news conference. "If we do nothing about them, trees in Central Park, on the streets of New York City, and our beautiful leafy suburbs could very well be at risk."

Schumer asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture to commit resources to prevent bugs from spreading.



Manager of Technical Services at Terminix, Dr. Angela Tucker, said in the summer you can find a variety of insects on a natural Christmas tree including caterpillars, wood-boring beetles, stink bugs, box-elder bugs, scale insects and others.

"At Christmas time, most of these insects have completed their development and/or have moved to a different location for the winter. Although if you live in a warm state, then you can still have all these insects except caterpillars on your tree," Tucker said.

Aphids sometimes hatch from Christmas trees. Most are small enough to go unnoticed, but the larger ones could be mistaken for spiders.

Bark beetles may wake up with the warmth in your home and go to work boring into the trunk of the tree. Thankfully, the wood in your furniture or structure of the house is too dry for them.

If you see any light tan, walnut-sized, frothy egg masses, it is most likely praying mantis eggs, as they could begin to hatch after being indoors for a few weeks. Once hatched, the tiny mantises could swarm over the tree looking for food.

Mites also may wake up from the warmth and feed on other insects and eggs.

Spiders found on Christmas trees aren't a danger to people or pets, just to other insects. Spiders that come in on trees aren't indoor species and won't live for very long in your home.

The types of bugs inhabiting your Christmas tree are mostly harmless and won't destroy your home. Sometimes even bigger animals are found hiding in Christmas trees.



To get rid of the insects, pre-treat your tree before bringing it into your home.

Diatomaceous Earth is an insecticidal powder that doesn't use any synthetic chemicals and leaves no scent or odors. To apply, dust your tree while it's still outside and shake off excess before bringing it inside.

Neem Oil Spray is another hack to getting the bugs off a Christmas tree. Use it before trimming your tree or as soon as you spot any pests and apply the spray to target insects at every growth stage.