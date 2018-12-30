This Year’s Natural Disasters Show Climate Change’s Dire Consequences Are Already Here

It’s been a devastating year of natural disasters, from record-breaking wildfires tearing through California to two major hurricanes hitting the Southeast within a month ― and that’s just in the U.S.

Scientists have long warned of the dangers that a warming climate poses to our planet. This year alone, a United Nations report delivered a dire warning to countries to scale back greenhouse gas emissions before the effects of climate change become irreversible; and a federal climate report predicted the U.S. will warm at least 3 more degrees by 2100 unless fossil fuel use is curtailed. Meanwhile global carbon emissions were expected to reach a record high this year.

But the dire consequences of climate change are not just possibilities in a distant future ― they’re already here. While most scientists generally won’t attribute any single weather event or disaster to climate change, the scientific community, including experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, has warned that human-driven global warming influences extreme weather events ― for instance, more frequent and intense storms or wildfires.

“The impacts of climate change are no longer subtle. We’re seeing them play out, in real time, on our television screens and in our newspaper headlines,” Michael Mann, director of the Earth System Science Center at Penn State University, told HuffPost.

He noted that the “record floods, heat waves, droughts and wildfires” as well as “superstorms” seen over the past couple years have “as an underlying cause, the effects of climate change.”

“When it comes to the actions necessary to avert ever-more catastrophic climate change impacts, time is running out,” Mann added.

Here are some of the year’s major natural disasters that show the devastation of climate change is on our doorstep.

1. The deadliest wildfire in California history wiped out a town.

A mobile home park retirement community in Paradise was burned to ashes in the Camp fire.

The Camp fire that wiped out the Northern California community of Paradise in November was the deadliest wildfire in the state’s history, killing 85 people. It was also California’s most destructive wildfire, destroying nearly 14,000 homes. Its death toll far surpassed that of the devastating fires in Sonoma and Napa counties last year, which left 44 people dead.

After Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke visited Paradise in November, he acknowledged that the “[fire] season is getting longer, the temperatures are getting hotter,” and noted this was his fourth visit in a year to California in response to wildfires. “Each trip, I say this is the worst fire I’ve seen,” he said. “We’re here today, and this is the worst I’ve seen.”

Yet he managed not to say the words “climate change” once, noting that “there’s a lot of reasons for a fire” and “now is not the time to point fingers.”

2. California also saw its largest ever wildfire.