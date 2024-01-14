Natural Gas Facility Goes Offline, local utilities request customers to conserve

A man adjusts the thermostat of a gas-fired radiator in Toulouse, south-western France on October 26, 2022. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

SEATTLE - The 14th largest natural gas storage facility in the United States went offline earlier today in the middle of a cold snap hitting the Pacific Northwest, causing a flurry of messages to customers urging them to reduce natural gas usage.

The Jackson Prairie Underground Natural Gas Storage Facility, co-owned by Pugest Sound Energy, is located in Lewis County. According to PSE, the facility went offline around 2 p.m. on Saturday but has been slowly coming online ever since.

A number of local entities have warned people to conserve usage for the next 24 hours, including the City of Ellensburg.

Urgent Action Requested: City of Ellensburg asks customers to conserve natural gas



The City of Ellensburg is asking customers to conserve natural gas as a result of a mechanical issue occurring with a transmission natural gas provider for natural gas utilities across the — EllensburgWashington (@Ellensburg_WA) January 14, 2024



"Natural gas customers should set their thermostats at a lower setting and limit the use of other natural gas appliances," an urgent action request read from the Ellensburg’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Similarly, PSE requested it’s customers reduce use of both natural gas and electricity.

We are asking customers to conserve natural gas and electricity use through the evening hours. Due to the extreme cold temperatures facing our area, regional utilities are experiencing higher energy use than forecasted, and we need to reduce strain on the grid. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ngR4kzttl8 — Puget Sound Energy (@PSETalk) January 14, 2024

A spokesperson told FOX 13 that the extreme cold facing the region has utilities experiencing higher energy use than forecasted.



"We need to reduce the strain on the grid," they said.

Roughly 10,000 people were without power in Washington state as of 8 p.m. on Saturday night. However, a majority of those outages were due to storms to closer to the Oregon border.

The PSE outage map had 3,000+ outages, while another 200 customers between Seattle City and Light, and Snohomish PUD were without power.

The FOX 13 Weather team declared Saturday as a "Weather Alert Day" as frozen temperatures grip Western Washington due to winds and bitter wind chills.