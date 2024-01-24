Natural gas ordinance to go before Chicago City Council Wednesday

TechCrunch

Energy supply is one of the bigger issues impacting how technology will evolve over time -- a challenge that might be feel closer to home when you consider the batteries of objects like mobile phones or electric vehicles but is definitely not constrained just to consumer tech. A startup called Instagrid is using software to scale that mountain when it comes to enterprise-grade portable chargers. It's been getting a lot of attention, selling 30,000 units of its flagship "One" product to date and growing at 100% annually, and today it's announcing a Series C of $95 million to power up its growth strategy.