Natural gas ordinance to go before Chicago City Council Wednesday
The debate over gas versus electric will go to City Hall Wednesday.
Netflix reported fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.
Upbeat tech earnings led by Netflix are buoying hopes the record-setting rally in stocks will keep going.
Krafton has more in store for its battle royale shooting game PUBG, its biggest mobile title, according to Goldman Sachs. The South Korean firm is plotting "incremental updates" to its strategy to sustain and expand PUBG, Goldman Sachs said in a note Wednesday seen by TechCrunch. Major graphics upgrade is also in the works, Goldman Sachs said, adding that Krafton plans to use Unreal Engine 5 for a PUBG 2.0 revamp.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame is welcoming three new members.
The Blazers had the ball and the lead with less than 20 seconds left. Then things got weird.
2025 Chevy Equinox is fully redesigned, and it gets a more rugged Activ trim. Only the engine is carry-over from the current model.
Netflix technically snagged the most Oscar nominations, with 18 total, followed by Apple with 13 noms. Disney actually snagged 20 nominations, but these are split across the company’s various sub-brands.
How long does it take to charge an electric car? The answer, frustrating as it might be, is that it depends. Charging speeds depend on the charger, the vehicle, and even the weather.
Bass has worked with the local cat rescue and adoption group in the past.
Energy supply is one of the bigger issues impacting how technology will evolve over time -- a challenge that might be feel closer to home when you consider the batteries of objects like mobile phones or electric vehicles but is definitely not constrained just to consumer tech. A startup called Instagrid is using software to scale that mountain when it comes to enterprise-grade portable chargers. It's been getting a lot of attention, selling 30,000 units of its flagship "One" product to date and growing at 100% annually, and today it's announcing a Series C of $95 million to power up its growth strategy.
Sandberg announced the news Monday afternoon.
In the eyes of the NFL’s strongly opinionated quarterback connoisseurs, this is a playoff landscape featuring two game managers on one side and two game-changers on the other.
Wildlife photography has long been at the cutting edge of technology, and National Geographic's 'A Real Bug's Life' docu-series is no exception.
Vay retrieves its rental cars remotely via a 'teledriver' setup; an autonomous system may come later.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Bills game.
Already dreading starting the car on winter mornings? Stay toasty with this Amazon bestseller.
This week's edition highlights players to pick up who can see increased production over the remainder of the NBA season.
Ford revealed on Friday morning that it will transition 1,400 workers off F-150 Lightning production at its Rouge EV production center as EV truck demand continues to wane.
On this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, we discuss the electric Charger photos, drive the TLX Type S, welcome a WRX long-termer and more.
Stellantis reveals the STLA Large unibody platform for its upcoming EVs, starting with Dodge and Jeep. It also supports ICE and hybrid powertrains.