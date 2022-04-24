Natural gas prices continue to seesaw; here's the latest advice|Betty Lin-Fisher

Last Monday, the one-day price of natural gas closed on the New York Mercantile Exchange at its highest in nearly 14 years. Then the next day, it fell 11%.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise as global markets — and energy prices, including for gasoline — have been seesawing and on the rise in recent months. But it is enough reason to give readers an update on where things stand and what you may want to do for your heating bills.

Last fall, with forecasts that natural gas prices were soaring for the winter and probably about a year, I suggested to readers that it was time to come off the Standard Choice Offer, or SCO, which is based on a state-approved formula. For many years, we have enjoyed close to wholesale rates at historic lows.

So in many ways, we got spoiled and comfortable with prices. In 2021, for instance, the SCO had a low of $2.62 per thousand cubic feet (mcf) in January and was in the $3 range through July, when it started to creep up into the $4 range in September.

Experts were putting into perspective that while prices were “soaring” into the $5 and $6 range, there were some years in the last two decades when we were paying as much as $10 to $16/mcf.

The price of natural gas on the New York Mercantile Exchange is finicky. It also often relies on the level of gas storage and the weather — and global events, like the war in Ukraine.

The SCO had a high of $6.35 in November, but then there was “blip” in January when the price went down to $4.17/mcf, partially because we had a mild winter. Then we got walloped with a lot of snow, and prices continued their earlier predicted upward march.

The SCO for bills from April 12 through May 11 is $5.52/mcf when rounded up to the nearest cent. That’s up from $4.72/mcf in March and down from $6.42/mcf in February.

Except for the blip in January and the historic high this week, the markets and natural gas prices have been following forecasts and trends that they would be rising, said Dave Jankowski, NOPEC chief marketing and communications officer. NOPEC is a large aggregator or bulk buyer, with more than 430,000 gas customers in Summit County (including Cuyahoga Falls and many northern communities) as well as some communities in Medina and Portage counties. It also aggregates electricity.

We went into the winter with a five-year low in natural gas supply in the ground, he said. But weather always plays a key role in pricing, and we’ve had lots of ups and downs in our weather this year, Jankowski said.

When you put all that together with gas producers trying to figure out if they should drill more, it causes uncertainty in the market, he said.

“Production has not caught up with demand,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going to have a clear picture (on pricing) until we have some forecasts about how hot it is going to be this summer” since more electric plants rely on natural gas for air conditioning supply, he said.

While there is the perception that the war in Ukraine is also causing havoc in the markets — and any global issues do impact the global markets and prices — Jankowski said that is more perception than reality.

Contracts for liquefied natural gas to go overseas are set long in advance, so there is not an immediate impact on supply now because of the war, he said. “But it’s adding to the volatility globally."

The U.S Energy Information Administration in its April 12 short-term outlook remained on track with earlier forecasts that prices should stabilize by later this year or next year.

So what should I do?

Last fall, I suggested people get off the SCO and find a good fixed rate and evaluate any aggregation groups. There were many different choices.

So there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to what you should do now. But here’s some guidance:

If you locked into a good fixed rate in the fall and are still on that rate for a while, you are in good shape. I was able to get a very good $2.49/mcf rate for 11 months in October with a $50 cancellation fee. I know that was a short-lived offer — some readers got it and others at the time got some other contracts in the $3 range. As the months passed, the cheapest fixed rates for those who wanted to lock in were starting to creep up to the mid-$4 range.

Fixed rates on the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s Apples to Apples chart — www.energychoice.ohio.gov — are mostly high, which is not a surprise. The cheapest is a $4.99 fixed rate for 24 months, but it has a $200 cancellation fee. That's too hefty, in my opinion. The cheapest fixed rate without a cancellation fee is Direct Energy at $5.59/mcf for 32 months. The phone number if you want this rate is 877-698-7551 or you can find it on the Apples to Apples chart. I am reluctant to have people lock into a rate that is higher than the SCO of $5.52/mcf. But it is also possible that next month’s SCO and future SCOs continue to rise, based on forecasts. If you do take this rate, there is no cancellation fee, so you can keep an eye on other rates if you want to switch. It takes up to two months for any switch.

If you live or have a small business in the city of Akron, the aggregation with Constellation Energy is about to move into its $4.06 fixed rate starting with May billing through November 2024. That is a very good price, given where we are now. In the fall, I was not in favor of the Akron rate since it was going to mirror the higher SCO rates through the winter months when people use the most gas, though I said the fixed rate was decent. Akron residents and small business owners are allowed to opt-in now or anytime. Call Constellation at 833-500-2738. It will take one to two billing cycles to switch over.

If you are still on the SCO or a price that is based on the SCO, see if your community has an aggregation rate that's better and see if you can get in. If not, you might need to lock into a fixed rate, so see the first bullet point above.

If you live in a NOPEC community, which is a large portion of the Akron region, NOPEC's default is called its program rate. Jankowski said the goal is to try to even out that price over a few months to keep prices competitive for customers. It is not always the cheapest rate, but the aggregation tries to even out the risk for people. However, with the volatility of prices lately, the program price, which is currently at $5.23/mcf, has had to increase three months in a row. Jankowski said the program price would be increasing again in the next week or so due to the volatile market, but he could not give the actual price.

NOPEC customers can switch among the group’s various plans without penalty. NOPEC has a variable plan, which is always 2 cents below the SCO. NOPEC also has a 12-month and 24-month rate, but those just last week had to be repriced and are in the $6 range, so I don’t think they are an option.

If you are not currently a NOPEC customer or live in a NOPEC community and you want to join, it takes some extra steps. You must first cancel any separate contract you have and return to Dominion’s SCO (once you cancel you’ll go back to Dominion automatically) and then NOPEC will send you an opt-out notice in its next mailing, which is usually every other month. (You can check www.nopec.org for a full list of gas and electric communities or call 855-667-3201.)

The good news for us all is that — fingers crossed — consistent spring and summer weather is around the corner, and our high heating costs are behind us. So that may help us weather these higher natural gas costs better.

As always, I will keep an eye on prices and I often update my online Utility Guide, which includes a lot of information about natural gas and electricity pricing monthly. That can be found at www.tinyurl.com/UtilityGuide.

Change in April bills

I go into much more nitty-gritty detail in the Utility Guide about the various parts of Dominion charges on your bill, but there is one change in your April bill I want to point out.

All customers have a "Tax Savings Credit Rider," which began in April 2020. The credit was the result of a 2017 federal law that changed tax rates for utilities, which needed to return those savings to customers. Dominion was allowed to spread those returns over a 38-year period. It started as a $5.41 per month credit, which then went down to $2.61 per month with last April's bills. It is recalculated each year and this month, the credit will change to $2.47 per month.

For reference, if you like knowing all the details of each month's Dominion bills and watching the SCO price, watch for monthly updates at this website, generally early each month: www.dominionenergy.com/ohio/rates-and-tariffs/rate-schedules and choose "Residential GSS-R" on the first box under "General Sales Service."

Beacon Journal staff reporter Betty Lin-Fisher can be reached at 330-996-3724 or blinfisher@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her @blinfisherABJ on Twitter or www.facebook.com/BettyLinFisherABJ. To see her most recent stories and columns, go to www.tinyurl.com/bettylinfisher.

