Natural gas prices edge up. How much more will typical National Fuel Gas customers have to pay?

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp., which announced one of the biggest price cuts in memory a few months ago, is erasing a portion of those savings.

Effective Tuesday of this week, National Fuel is passing along an adjustment in gas supply charges that will raise the monthly bill of a typical residential customer — one that uses an average of 99.000 cubic feet per year — by $6.48. That increase will raise the average monthly bill from $64.05 to $70.53.

According to a statement from National Fuel, "The rate adjustment is primarily due to higher market prices for natural gas, which have raised the cost of natural gas supplies that National Fuel purchases for customers. Gas supply costs are passed along to customers dollar for dollar, with no mark-up or profit to National Fuel."

The National Fuel Gas Distribution Corp. building at 1100 State St. in Erie is shown on July 21, 2021.

This increase wipes away only a portion of a gas cost cut of 58% announced on Aug. 1.

Even after that cut was offset by a corresponding increase in delivery charges, National Fuel said the average monthly bill would fall from $89.90 to $64.05.

Trouble paying your bill?

Customers who are struggling to pay National Fuel bills can seek help through LIHEAP, the Low-Income Homr Energy Assistance Program by calling 877-4432743, or by calling National Fuel at 800-365-3234.

