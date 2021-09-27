Natural Gas Soars Most Since Last Winter on U.S. Scarcity Fears

Gerson Freitas Jr.
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices surged to a fresh seven-year high in the U.S. as the expiration of October options added momentum to a rally fueled by escalating concerns about tight winter supplies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gas for October delivery gained 11%, the biggest daily jump since February, settling at $5.706 per million British thermal units, a level not seen since early 2014. Traders were closing out bearish positions ahead of the expiration of October options and futures this week. Shares of gas producers also soared amid broader energy-market gains, with EQT Corp. up as much as 12% and Southwestern Energy Co. climbing 24%.

Prices for the heating and power-generation fuel are soaring globally with low stockpiles in Europe and Asia sparking fears of shortages as winter approaches. In the U.S., storm-related supply disruptions have compounded concerns about slow output growth as drillers heed investors’ calls for financial restraint, making it unlikely that shale producers will be able to bail out the rest of the world this winter.

“The commodity is getting repriced in terms of its value,” said John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital. “There’s such a demand for it around the world.”

The premium for gas delivered in March versus April -- essentially a bet on how tight supplies of the fuel will be at end of winter -- has climbed to the highest for this time of year since 2005. U.S. gas stockpiles are 6.9% below the average for the past five years, government data show, and the nation is poised to send more cargoes of the fuel overseas as new export capacity comes online.

About 24% of gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico is still shut after Hurricane Ida landed, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. Operations in the region are not expected to fully recover until next year.

With no major production increases seen for the next several months and export plants running close to full capacity on strong Europe and Asia demand, “the perception of a shortage can easily be a reality if we see a cold December,” says Dennis Kissler, a senior vice president at Bok Financial Securities. Still, the market may be poised for a “large correction” if U.S. temperatures move into seasonal norms, he adds.

Meanwhile, gas traders are paying increasingly more for options contracts to protect against a potential price surge this winter. Implied volatility -- a measure of how expensive options are -- has jumped to a record 107% on February contracts, up from 68% a month ago, according to exchange data compiled by Bloomberg.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Commodity Giant Trafigura Paints Bullish Outlook for Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- The world faces higher oil and gas prices this winter and beyond as supply struggles to catch up with fast-rising demand, according to Trafigura Group, one of the world’s largest commodity trading houses. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional Design“We’re going

  • Brent Rises to Highest Since 2018 on Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent closed at the highest in nearly three years amid signs the crude market is rapidly tightening from a global energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe global benchmark crude surged 1.8% on Monday, but met some resistance as it neared th

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of five companies including Sou

  • Only 2 Stocks Outperform Every Fall, Offering Rare Moneymakers

    Finding consistent S&P 500 stock winners in the fall isn't easy. But it's not impossible to make money in the season either.

  • EV maker Polestar strikes $20-billion deal with Gores Guggenheim SPAC

    (Reuters) -Swedish electric-car maker Polestar said on Monday it will go public by merging with a U.S.-listed blank-check firm backed by billionaire Alec Gores and investment bank Guggenheim Partners at an enterprise value of $20 billion.The deal with Gores Guggenheim will provide Polestar cash proceeds of over $1 billion, including $800 million from the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and a PIPE, or private investment in public equity, of $250 million from institutional investors. Shares of Gores Guggenheim pared some earlier gains and were up over 4% in morning trading. The deal comes at a time when large SPAC mergers have become rare, as the business of blank-check dealmaking deteriorated rapidly over the summer after investors were spooked by the poor financial performance of many SPACs and a regulatory crackdown led by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over their disclosures.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Gives Up Early Gains

    The Australian dollar has rallied early during the trading session on Monday, only to turn around and break down significantly. That being said, we are still very much in a range.

  • Faith and Financing Create Better Care for Atlanta's Homeless

    People start lining up outside of Mercy Care as early as 6 a.m. They’re hoping for help at one of the few walk-in health care spots in the clinic. Steve Siler sees them on his way into the office. ...

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • Logistics Operators Raise Pay, Enlist Robots to Meet Holiday Demand

    Warehouse operators are throwing every tool they can at increasingly urgent efforts to hire seasonal workers as they brace for an expected flood of holiday goods amid competition for scarce labor from deep-pocketed rivals.

  • Make the Most of Soaring Natural Gas Prices with These 5 Plays (revised)

    Soaring energy prices and cheap valuations make this group attractive.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Supply Driven Rally so API, EIA Numbers Take on Greater Importance

    The current rally is being driven by traders willing to buy strength or new highs. This means they really want it and are buying with conviction.

  • Here's when BB&T will close its only downtown branch

    BB&T Bank is closing its only downtown Cincinnati branch early next year. BB&T, now Truist Bank and about to complete the name transition in a couple of weeks, is closing its branch at the corner of Fourth and Walnut streets March 29, Richard Owens, BB&T/Truist’s retail region leader for Kentucky and Ohio, told me. BB&T/Truist will keep open its branches at University Station next to Xavier University and in Blue Ash, Owens said.

  • Third Covid-Era Prime Minister to Face Tough Test in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- For the winner of a party leadership vote this week to pick Japan’s third pandemic-era prime minister, a heavy lift awaits on the economy.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignGetting the country past the virus will be job No. 1, requiring a road map for

  • Cryptocurrency Exchanges Curb Trading From China After Beijing’s Warning

    One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges said it would close all user accounts in mainland China by the end of the year, days after the country’s central bank declared all crypto-related transactions illegal.

  • Tom Felton reassures fans he's 'on the mend' after golf course collapse

    Fans were worried after pictures emerged of Tom Felton being stretchered away from a US golf course.

  • 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. United Insurance The Trade: United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Director Alec L. Poitevint II acquired a total

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Eye $47,000 Levels. Avoiding sub-$43,000 Would Be Key, However.

    It’s been a broadly bullish start to the week for the majors. Bitcoin would need to avoid sub-$43,000, however, to support a run at the day’s major resistance levels.

  • Volkswagen Is Pulling Ahead With Its Electric Vehicles. That Could Boost the Stock.

    Shares of German car giant Volkswagen tumbled in the past three months over fears that production will be hurt by the global shortage in semiconductors that control the electronic brains of its vehicles, and by supply-chain problems that will delay its parts. This dip could be a good buying opportunity because optimism over VW’s advances in manufacturing electric vehicles could boost sales and trim costs. Its Volkswagen ID.4 GTX—an electric sport-utility vehicle with a €50,000 price tag—is seen as an effective rival to Tesla (TSLA).

  • Swedish EV-maker Polestar to go public via SPAC at $20B valuation

    Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar reched an agreement to go public via special purpose acquisition with Gores Guggenheim Inc., The SPAC deal would give Polestar a valuation of $20 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the deal, that the SPAC agreement was imminent. TechCrunch has updated the article to reflect information in the official announcement.

  • Cryptocurrency exchanges scramble to drop Chinese users after Beijing's ban

    Beijing's new blanket ban on all cryptocurrency trading and mining - the broadest yet by a major economy - has sent crypto exchanges and service providers scrambling to sever business ties with mainland Chinese clients. Industry executives noted, however, that many companies had already shifted key portions of their business outside China. Ten powerful Chinese government bodies said in a joint statement on Friday that overseas exchanges were barred from providing services to mainland investors via the internet - a previously grey area - and vowed to jointly root out "illegal" cryptocurrency activities.