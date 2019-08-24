This Natural Gas Stock Has a Weird Solution to Its Current Problem

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) wants to start generating free cash flow so it can reward its investors through share repurchases and dividends. However, it's not yet producing sustainable free cash flow. That was a key message of CEO Paul Rady on the natural gas driller's second-quarter conference call.

He did, however, make it clear that the company has a plan to get to that point. Once that happens, it has the potential to generate a massive gusher of free cash, especially when measured against Antero's currently low stock price.

Drilling its way out of the current dilemma

Rady started the call by discussing Antero's long-term strategy:

We remain focused on maximizing our ability to generate free cash flow on a sustained basis. As we look at our five-year development plan today, the best way to deliver maximum free cash flow on a sustainable basis is to grow production in the near term to fill our firm transportation commitments while we have attractive natural gas hedges in place. At current commodity strip prices, we forecast funding this growth primarily through cash flow from operations and the water earn out payment of $125 million expected in 2020. This allows us to preserve our strong balance sheet.

As Rady notes, instead of cutting capital spending and drilling fewer wells, Antero plans to keep its foot on the gas. That's because it signed take-or-pay contracts for capacity on pipelines like Energy Transfer's (NYSE: ET) recently completed Mariner East 2 and Rover pipeline system. As such, it's paying for that space whether it uses it or not. In the company's view, it's better to continue drilling so that it can fulfill its commitments than pay for unused space.

Antero plans to fund this growth with cash flow from operations, which it supports with hedging contracts that help lock in prices. In addition, it should receive a $125 million payment from its midstream arm Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) as a result of the growth of its water business since the sale in 2015. In addition to that cash payout, Antero Midstream's water system buildout will significantly reduce Antero Resources' production costs in the coming years.

A cash flow gusher awaits

Rady then said: