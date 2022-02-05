Natural Gas surcharge likely to end sooner than expected

Las Cruces Utilities Associate Raymond Lucero reads a gas meter.

In some good economic news for natural gas customers of Las Cruces Utilities, the temporary monthly fuel surcharge instituted in 2021 will be ending sooner than expected. The surcharge reflected the need to recover costs related to the spike in market prices and penalties for natural gas caused by Winter Storm Uri and its aftermath.

Instead of billing customers for the entire cost of the February 2021 deep freeze in one bill, which could have created financial hardships for many, LCU had originally planned to spread out the cost recovery over an estimated 30 months. Customers began seeing the line item labeled “emergency commodity recovery surcharge” on their June 2021 monthly bills.

As a city-owned utility, LCU supplies natural gas to its customers as a pass-through cost without mark-up or profit. Said LCU Deputy Director Business Services Jose Provencio, at the time, “We believe the emergency commodity recovery surcharge is the best and most equitable way to recoup the natural gas costs from the storm. When we learned the cost of natural gas was going to skyrocket from the historic cold snap, we decided to spread the amount over a 30-month period to ensure that our customers would not get sticker shock from their utility bill.”

Last summer, LCU and other natural gas companies challenged the penalty levied by its natural gas transportation providers and the suppliers’ steep market price hike due to the storm. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Electric Reliability Corp. announced that they would also investigate utility and transmission operations during the fallout from the once-in-a-decade weather event.

In August, FERC approved LCU’s $5 million in penalties and interest waiver from Winter Storm Uri levied by El Paso Natural Gas Company. LCU was also successful in negotiating a $1.76 million reduction of the February 2021 invoice from its natural gas commodity supplier. The FERC’s decision and invoice adjustment further shortened the collection period estimate to 20 months.

Two more events have now allowed LCU to revise its estimate of the time to fully recover the emergency surcharge again. One is LCU’s actions last fall to lock in prices for natural gas months ahead to smooth out the cost of the current winter’s higher price environment. .

Now, LCU expects to recover the emergency surcharge on customer bills before the start of the next heating season, as part of its goal to always provide affordable, reliable energy to its customers.

“That’s sooner than we initially expected and good news for our customers,” said LCU Gas Business Analyst Mario Puentes. “The winter forecast is also warmer than usual this year because of La Nina, and we aren’t expecting a repeat of last year’s historic storm and the resulting increase in demand for natural gas that occurred then.”

In addition to mitigating the cost of Uri and higher winter prices, LCU is also preparing for the cold front that hit Las Cruces this week by negotiating sufficient gas purchases to meet anticipated demand.

LCU Customer Central can be reached at 575-541-2111 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. LCU provides clean, safe, and reliable services to Las Cruces residents and businesses. Learn more at: las-cruces.org/180/Utilities. For emergencies, call Dispatch at 575-526-0500.

