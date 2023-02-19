Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Readers hoping to buy Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's shares before the 24th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.40 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock has a trailing yield of around 3.8% on the current share price of $10.42. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage paid out more than half (54%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (79%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. Higher earnings generally bode well for growing dividends, although with seemingly strong growth prospects we'd wonder why management are not reinvesting more in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past three years, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has increased its dividend at approximately 13% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 54% and 79% respectively. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

So while Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

