Natural Resources Commission upholds ruling in favor of Silver Creek dam removal

Dec. 27—NEW ALBANY — The Indiana Natural Resources Commission upheld a decision in favor of a company planning to remove Providence Mill Dam from Silver Creek.

Elizabeth Gamboa, the chief administrative law judge for the Natural Resources Commission, previously granted Ecosystems Connections Institute's request for a summary judgement, which was issued on Aug. 25.

A committee with the Natural Resources Commission issued the final order upholding Gamboa's decision on Nov. 15.

ECI is seeking to remove the low-head dam in connection with the Origin Park project, which includes recreational access to Silver Creek and the Ohio River.

The project has been faced with opposition from the City of New Albany's administration. In June 2021, the city appealed the Indiana Department of Natural Resources' award of a permit to ECI for the removal.

The News and Tribune received the court records from the Natural Resources Commission last week in response to a public records request.

The City of New Albany continues to pursue litigation related to the project. The city announced on Nov. 16 that it was taking legal action against River Heritage Conservancy and ECI to attempt to prevent removal of the dam.

"We are taking this legal action to protect our community's functional, recreational, and historical assets," New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said in a November news release.

River Heritage Conservancy, the nonprofit leading the development of Origin Park, is partnering with ECI to remove the dam, citing concerns about the hazards of low-head dams for recreational use.

FINDINGS

The court records note the arguments related to environmental and safety impacts of the dam removal, as well as questions related to ownership of the dam.

The city has expressed concerns about the potential effects on New Albany's Loop Island Wetlands and other properties along the creek.

The City of New Albany alleged that DNR's issuance of the permit "did not comply with the Flood Control Act," according to the documents.

The city "argues that removal of the dam may negatively impact the ability of local wildlife to access water and will eliminate the impoundment upstream of the dam, issues which, according to the city, have not been considered," according to the court records.

However, the final order states that "the undisputed evidence is that the effects the projects could have on fish, wildlife or botanical resources was examined by [DNR] and it was determined that the effects would not be unreasonable."

Records also state that the City of New Albany "has not presented evidence to dispute ECI's evidence on this issue."

The court records cite Daniel Gautier, an environmental biologist with the DNR's Division of Fish and Wildlife who reviewed ECI's application for the dam removal.

Gautier determined that although the removal would lead to erosion and sedimentation, "those impacts would not be unreasonably detrimental and should be minimized with implementation of erosion and sediment control conditions in the permit."

He also asserted that wetlands would not be affected by the project, and it would not impair the habitats of fish, mussels or endangered species.

Matt Mead, an engineer with Christopher B. Burke Engineering, presented an analysis determining "that under no modeled scenario does the dam removal result in an increase in regulatory flood elevations," according to court records.

Mead also stated his opinion that the removal "complies with all the Department's hydraulic requirements."

The court documents also cited Jerry Sweeten, an ecologist and owner of ECI. He projected that there would be no adverse effects on Loop Island Wetlands.

Sweeten also said the removal "will result in an increase in fish species richness and abundance upstream of the dam," and he referenced the benefits of removing a "safety hazard."

OWNERSHIP

The City of New Albany argued that the ECI does not have the authority for the permit since it "does not have an ownership interest or authorization from the owner to do so," according to court records.

"According to the city's argument, it has ownership interests in the dam, and because the city objects to the project, the permit should be denied."

Court records note that state statute does not require the property owner to apply for the permit and emphasize that "the permit application meets the requirements of this statute."

The ruling also states that the city has not provided evidence that demonstrates ownership of the dam as defined by state statute, and the commission does not have authority to determine ownership. The City of New Albany is not listed on a title to the dam or tax assessment rolls, according to court records.

The News and Tribune reached out to New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson for comment but did not receive a response as of publication time.