NATURALIZATION102023

The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
The Rangers fell behind 3-2 with a chaotic ALCS Game 5 loss, and Arizona is looking to even the NLCS against Philadelphia.
Duke was voted No. 2 in this year's preseason AP Poll.
The Republicans have now left the lower chamber of Congress paralyzed and unable to function for three weeks, and on Friday they were no closer to a resolution of the problem.
LIV could soon welcome in notable new players, according to Phil Mickelson.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
"Thank you for explaining this bc I’ve been trying to figure out why mine don’t hoodie correctly." The post Why your hoodies ‘aren’t hoodieing’ and what to do about it appeared first on In The Know.
In another potential blow to former President Donald Trump, lawyer Kenneth Chesebro becomes the third defendant in the Georgia election interference case to plead guilty and agree to testify.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Score up to 60% off Clarks, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger and more.
After Apple discontinued its Music Memos app favored by musicians for developing song ideas, a new startup called Tape It stepped in to fill the void with an app that leveraged AI to automatically detect the instrument and annotate the recording. Now that startup is taking the next step in its journey to improve the audio-recording process with the introduction of an automatic, studio quality noise reduction algorithm, also powered by AI, that works on any audio -- not just speech. It will also later be integrated into the company's flagship Tape It app, the company says.
Like watching TV at dinnertime? Need an easy way to prop up your phone on the plane? This is the answer.
Stellantis is planning on releasing several new and updated engines in the coming years, including six-, four-, and three-cylinder units.
Pop culture style brand introduced new line of collars, harnesses and treat bags themed after characters like Pooh and Stitch and Yahoo has a sneak peek.
The robots can do nearly 30 different tasks.
Kevin Durant and LeBron James will play against each other in a regular-season game next week for the first time since 2018.
Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez & Co. didn't pull any punches with an offensive barrage that began from the first pitch.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast detailing new allegations around Jim Harbaugh in Michigan football, in which the NCAA is investigating the team illegally sending advance scouts to steal signs and gain other competitive advantages.
Here are the highlights from this past week, from the war in Israel to the Republican Party’s ongoing chaos in Congress to the 2024 presidential race, and to the gag order against former President Trump.
India announced plans to build the Bharatiya Antariksha Station — or the Indian Space Station — by 2035, and follow this up with a crewed mission to the moon by 2040. The country is preparing by planning its first crewed mission, currently set for 2025.