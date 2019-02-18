Nature's Path Foods recalling more than 400,000 boxes of its EnviroKidz gluten-free cereal

Nature's Path Foods is recalling more than 400,000 boxes of its kids' gluten-free cereal because they may contain an "undeclared gluten," according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration recall notice.

The voluntary recall is for more than 400,000 boxes in the company's EnviroKidz line – Choco Chimps, Gorilla Munch and Jungle Munch – with specific "best before" dates.

Those who have an allergy to wheat, celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should not consume the affected cereals "due to potential adverse health effects," Nature's Path said in the notice.

Other gluten-free Nature’s Path and EnviroKidz products are not impacted and are not part of the voluntary recall. Nature’s Path also is retrieving any affected cereals from customer store shelves and warehouses.

"The error was isolated to one facility and due to air contamination as a result of incorrect production scheduling," the company said in the notice.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Nature’s Path spokeswoman Wendy Kubota said the recall was for 416,088 boxes and nationwide for the U.S. and Canada. This represents 5 percent of the EnviroKidz sales year-to-date and a week and a half of production, Kubota said.

“We are moving our gluten-free testing from twice per shift to hourly to ensure this does not happen again,” Kubota said.

People who have boxes of the affected cereals should return to their retailer for a refund. For questions, contact Nature’s Path Consumer Services at 1-866-880-7284 or email at ConsumerServices@naturespath.com.

Recall details

Check your pantry to see if you have these boxes as they may contain an undeclared gluten (wheat and barley):

EnviroKidz Choco Chimps: 10-ounce boxes with best before date of Aug. 27, 2019, and UPC 0 5844987024 1.

EnviroKidz Gorilla Munch: 10-ounce boxes with best before date of Aug. 24, 2019, and Sept. 21, 2019, and UPC 0 58449 86002 0.

EnviroKidz Jungle Munch: 10-ounce boxes with best before date of Aug. 1, 2019, and UPC 0 5844987028 9.

