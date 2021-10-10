Nature: Arkansas wildlife
"Sunday Morning" takes us on a day trip to Lake Fort Smith State Park in Crawford County, Arkansas. Videographer: Roy Neher.
"Sunday Morning" takes us on a day trip to Lake Fort Smith State Park in Crawford County, Arkansas. Videographer: Roy Neher.
(Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC increased its 2021 price guidance for natural gas exports, while signaling caution on volumes it could ship, as Europe’s energy crisis worsens.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble
Carlos Rodriguez has emerged as the favourite to become Emma Raducanu’s next coach, Telegraph Sport understands, as recruitment for the US Open champion’s team begins to take shape.
Western spies branded AQ Khan as dangerous as bin Laden - but many in Pakistan saw him as a hero.
Germany's lame-duck chancellor, Angela Merkel, received a warm welcome Sunday as she paid a final official visit to Israel, but differences quickly emerged between the close allies on the key issues of Iran's nuclear program and the establishment of a Palestinian state. Merkel said that Germany remains committed to reviving the international nuclear agreement with Iran — a step Israel opposes.
What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our prediction on the college football rankings after Week 6.
Cleveland vs Los Angeles Chargers prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 10
Caleb Williams saved Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown. Then the school stopped him from speaking to the media.
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is questionable on the Minnesota injury report.
Russell Wilson injured his right middle finger on Thursday during the Seattle Seahawks game against the Los Angeles Rams
Arch Manning had a perfect game for Bishop Newman
Tyson Fury branded Deontay Wilder an "idiot" and "sore loser" after their post-fight exchange in Las Vegas.
It was a sloppy night for the Giants, and they had some regrets after getting blown out by the Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS.
Walker is officially off injured reserve, Jackson is back to the practice squad and elevated for Week 5 along with Moffatt, giving the team options given all their defensive injury concerns:
That was close, but they pulled it off.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler's disappointing 2021 campaign got worse Saturday, as he was benched against Texas
TE T.J. Hockenson and RB Jamaal Williams, both listed as questionable on the Lions' injury report, are expected to play vs. the Vikings.
Report: Fury recovers to win one of the great fights How the boxing world reacted Fury brands Wilder an 'idiot' and 'sore loser' Anthony Joshua has never looked so far behind
Unreal. You have to watch this.
Lefty cracked out the same move from three weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship and it worked again.
Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are the butts of every joke in the NFL. If Meyer’s winless team gets embarrassed at home by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, it is easy to envision him being fired Monday morning. He is hanging by a thread in Jacksonville after owner Shad Khan’s statement that Meyer “must regain our trust and respect.” Khan will act once he recognizes the contradiction ...