Nature Commission Guernsey appoints staff

The commission aims to help safeguard Guernsey's environment

An organisation set up to enhance Guernsey's natural environment has appointed two staff members.

The Nature Commission, which launched earlier in 2023, has taken on a head of operations and an ecologist.

A spokesperson said it marked "exciting progress" and added the team will be expanded.

The commission will be "critical" in ensuring Guernsey's biodiversity is protected and valued by the government.

It is designed to connect the States of Guernsey, charities, voluntary organisations, businesses and the community, facilitating a shared "voice for nature," a spokesperson added, and will be key in implementing the Strategy for Nature.

Charlotte Burgoine, ecologist, will help to develop and analyse a strategic programme of citizen science and undertake data collation.

As head of operations and education, Angela Salmon will promote nature awareness, education and engagement initiatives across the island's schools and at public events.

She said: "The natural world is amazing and living on a small island surrounded by the sea makes it easy to enjoy nature.

"When people connect with nature they value its importance, today and for future generations."

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.