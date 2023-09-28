Nature and environment in decline across Northern Ireland - report

Northern Ireland is now one of the most nature-depleted areas in the world.

That's according to the 2023 State of Nature report, which found that 12% of species assessed across NI are under threat of extinction.

The report found that the abundance of farmland bird species has on average fallen by 43% since 1996.

It also found a 14% decrease in the number of flowering plants in Northern Ireland since 1970.

The report comes after blooms of blue-green algae have been appearing in waters in and around Northern Ireland over recent months, posing a threat to wildlife including fish and birds.

Lough Neagh, the biggest freshwater lake in the UK and Ireland, has been particularly affected.

The State of Nature Reports are produced by more than 60 organisations, including wildlife conservation groups, government agencies and academics.

A national report shows that numbers of the UK's animals and plants are falling, as a countrywide nature-loss crisis continues.

The government has said it is committed to "increasing the amount of habitat for nature to thrive".

This year a separate report has been published focused solely on Northern Ireland for the first time since 2016.

Gillian Gilbert, RSPB NI's Principal Conservation Scientist and lead author of the local report, said it "highlights just how much nature in Northern Ireland needs more help".

"Despite ongoing efforts, from nature-friendly farmers, wildlife charities and all the individuals who are passionate about doing their part for nature, we are still not tackling this crisis at the scale needed," she said.

The report identifies the way land is managed for agriculture as well as the ongoing effects of climate change as having the the biggest impacts on our wildlife on land and in freshwater in Northern Ireland.

At sea, and around Northern Irish coasts, the main pressures on nature are climate change, marine development and unsustainable fishing, according to the report.