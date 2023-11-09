Nature reserve improves access for wheelchair users

A new accessible viewing platform at Tophill Low Nature Reserve, made from recycled materials

Yorkshire Water has improved accessibility at an East Yorkshire nature reserve, allowing wheelchair users to observe parts of the site for the first time.

The firm has used 25,000 tonnes of recycled soil and other materials to create accessible viewing platforms at Tophill Low Nature Reserve.

The materials, which otherwise would have been sent to landfill, were left over from a £31m improvement project at the nearby water treatment works.

The materials have also created new habitats at the site, and Yorkshire Water estimated the recycling and lack of need for landfill had saved customers £3m.

Richard Hampshire, warden at Yorkshire Water’s Tophill Low Nature Reserve

A new amphibian pond has already been colonised by the great crested newt, while the site has also gained a hibernaculum for grass snakes and a bat roost tunnel.

Reserve warden Richard Hampshire said: "The scale of plant and landscaping was immense and saw the reserve briefly closed to the public.

"However, the habitats and visitor experience created is brilliant with wheelchair users able to see into the O reservoir for the first time since it was built."

Assistant warden Amy Watsham added: “It’s great we’ve been able to reuse the material and turn it into something good.”

Upgrades to the water treatment works at Tophill Low are scheduled to be complete for 2025.

Tophill Low Nature Reserve is open daily from 09:00 to 18:00.

