Nature: A memorial of water
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, "Sunday Morning" visits Lower Manhattan, and the memorial to those who were lost. Videographer: Derek Davis.
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, "Sunday Morning" visits Lower Manhattan, and the memorial to those who were lost. Videographer: Derek Davis.
Two men, aged 19 and 25, stepped in to stop a woman from being "inappropriately touched." They were then beaten and left for dead, reports say.
"Alex would be so proud."
Richmond results: Here is how the field finished behind winner Martin Truex Jr. and what the Cup playoff standings look like.
RICHMOND, Va. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t earn the finish he wanted in his lone NASCAR Xfinity Series start of 2021, but it was the family affair with a little on-track drama to add some spice. After starting 30th in the one-off race in the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet he owns, Earnhardt slowly made […]
When the 49ers traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 in March, they did it with various objectives. One did not come to fruition. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the 49ers made the move in order to ensure they would get Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, if the 49ers ultimately decided to take him. [more]
North Carolina Department of Commerce received notice of the closure this week, records show.
What will the Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 2
Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a
#Michigan really ran all over Washington while the Huskies did next to nothing! Really impressive.
The mighty have fallen and another has risen up. Here's the state of the Big Ten at the moment.
Arkansas dominated Texas from start to finish in this one.
The two drivers crashed while racing for position after making their pit stops.
Federal authorities execute search warrant at Vermont home
The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host also spotted the Pence line that may make ex-President Donald Trump "very angry."
"Despite everything that could possibly be done for her, she's going to lose her battle and lose her life," Dr. Nicole Linder said.
"I wish it had never happened, and I wish I had never captured that moment.", says photojournalist David Handschuh of the fateful moment when the second airliner flew into the South Tower on 9/11. His instincts told him to keep on shooting even after that, and he continued to do so until an I-beam fell on him. He didn't think he'd get out alive, but he was one of the fortunate survivors from that day.
Fairytale victory for teen who until three months ago had never played in a professional tour-level event.
Maryland.govA Maryland judge killed himself on Friday morning, just as the feds showed up at his Henderson home to arrest him in a child sex abuse case.Caroline County Circuit Judge Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on a leave of absence since July after becoming ensnared in an investigation over allegations that he had a hidden camera that captured naked images of boys in his bathroom. When FBI agents showed up at his door Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint, they found him
They're calling it the "season of shivers." 😱❄️
As COVID-19 continues to circulate, protecting yourself from the flu is crucial.