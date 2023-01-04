Nature to be prescribed to GP patients in Derbyshire

The trial will see patients offered a range of ideas to help them connect with the natural world

Nature is to be prescribed by health professionals for the first time in England, following a successful pilot in Scotland.

The trial, in Derbyshire, will see prescribing services offer patients ideas such as listening to birdsong.

Tom Miller, a GP in Buxton, said: "Evidence is emerging that time outdoors is good for our health."

The project is being led by the RSPB and the Peak District National Park Authority.

They will work with two social prescribing services in the High Peak, which receive referrals from 13 different GP practices in the area, community mental health teams, adult social care and the Live Life Better Derbyshire scheme, as well as self-referrals.

Organisers said the Nature Prescriptions trial would include a leaflet and a calendar of ideas to enable people to connect with nature and boost their health and wellbeing.

They said there was growing evidence indicating the physical and mental health benefits of connecting with nature, including reduced stress, fatigue, anxiety and depression.

They said the prescriptions were based on accessible, self-led activities that people could do from home, on their own or with others.

The trial comes on the back of successful pilot projects ran by RSPB Scotland in the Shetland Isles and Edinburgh which resulted in over 74% of patients saying they had benefitted.

The project is now also expanding to other locations in Scotland.

Derbyshire will be the first area in England to take part in the trial

Sarah Walker, nature and wellbeing project manager at RSPB England, said: "I'm thrilled to see the project coming to life in the High Peak and can't wait to see how people in the area benefit."

Dr Miller said: "Making sure we're taking care of our health and wellbeing is incredibly important, particularly in January when life can be a real struggle; the days are short and money can be tight.

"Evidence is emerging that time outdoors is good for our health and this is an ingenious, simple and cost-effective way to support people to do just that."

It is hoped the trial will be expanded to other parts of England

Jess McFall, social prescribing manager at High Peak Community and Voluntary Support, said: "To be the first area in England involved in Nature Prescriptions is exciting and inspiring.

"We've been really impressed with the materials and are eagerly looking forward to connecting our clients to nature and seeing the impact this may have on members of our community first hand."

Jo Hanney, ranger at the Peak District National Park, said: "We have decades of experience of enabling people to connect with nature in the Peak District National Park, but the RSPB Nature Prescription is a new way of working for us.

"We will be able to reach a far wider and more diverse audience by connecting people to the National Park through the prescription."

It is hoped the trial will be expanded across England and to other healthcare professionals in the future.

