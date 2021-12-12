Nature: Pronghorn antelope
"Sunday Morning" takes us among pronghorn antelope at play near Virginia City in Montana. Videographer: Brad Markel.
"Sunday Morning" takes us among pronghorn antelope at play near Virginia City in Montana. Videographer: Brad Markel.
UPDATED, with additional details: Chris Wallace announced his departure from Fox News, with his Fox News Sunday his final show. He said on the show that “after 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a […]
Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.
"If TX can ban abortion and endanger lives, CA can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives," Newsom said Saturday.
“I don’t fully understand why this would happen to what seems like such a sweet and kind-hearted woman,” a customer said.
NBCSaturday Night Live returned from a four-week hiatus this week with a holiday message from Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Anthony Fauci.“Do people still think I’m sexy or are we done with that?” Fauci began. “With COVID cases on the rise, people still have a lot of questions: ‘Is it safe to travel? Can I still use this as an excuse to get out of stuff? I would like to never work again.’”To answer those queries, Fauci presented a series of increasingly absurd scenarios that began with basic situations li
Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” had a lot of news to cover this week, but the hands-down best joke came from Michael Che about the homeless arsonist who set the Fox News Christmas tree on fire last week.“After the tree outside of Fox News headquarters was set on fire by a homeless man, Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt said, ‘This Scrooge is not going to get away with it,’” Che told viewers. “And nothing has ever explained Fox News better than a rich white lady calling a homeless man ‘S
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton entered Sunday's final race of the Formula 1 season in a virtual tie for the championship
The couple had long been divorced, but what he said was still significant.
Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz is calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be “held accountable" and suggested that he should resign.
Perhaps this wouldn’t be an issue if Tyler Herro was playing in Size 12s. But whether it’s his Size 13 sneakers or spatial unawareness, these have proven challenging times for the third-year Miami Heat guard and even some of his teammates. As he prepared for Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena, Herro acknowledged that something has been off lately, namely his footing. ...
Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty last week after he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in 2019 and, of all things, a Subway sandwich was a key piece of evidence in the case against him, the former Chicago police Superintendent said, according to reports.
COVID-19 symptoms have evolved over time. Here's what you should be on the lookout for these days.
If you recently bought one of these 15 SUVs, cars, and trucks, now may be the perfect time to sell it for a hefty profit.
This is a developing story…
Bridgeport Police DepartmentThe remains of a Connecticut man were discovered buried five feet under a garage more than eight years after he vanished, and now the local landlord who led detectives to his body faces murder charges.Bridgeport police said on Thursday that “strong evidence” suggests the two men arrested in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Aryndel Castro had beaten and choked him to death on the night of Sept. 22, 2013. After murdering Castro, Shawn Gibson, 45, and Terrance B
This week’s storm, bringing up to 10 feet of snow and much-needed rain, “will likely be remembered for years to come,” forecasters say.
Roberts joined the high court’s three liberal justices in discussing the constitutionality of the Texas abortion law.
James Bond star Naomie Harris has revealed that she was groped by a “huge, huge star” during an audition. Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, the Oscar-nominated actress, who plays Eve Moneypenny in the Bond franchise, said that the actor put his hand up her skirt during the read-through. The actress declined to name the man […]
Amanda Nunes shares her thoughts on her huge upset loss to Julianna Pena at Saturday's UFC 269.
It looks like a knee injury ended his career.