Nature science icon Jane Goodall gets special Barbie made from recycled plastics

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
Jane Goodall poses with her new Barbie.
Trailblazing ethologist and conservationist Jane Goodall now has her own Barbie doll made from recycled, ocean-bound plastic, toymaker Mattel announced on Tuesday.

In partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute, Goodall's Barbie was introduced alongside Barbie's "2022 Barbie Career of The Year Eco-Leadership Team" – a doll set that includes a conservation scientist, a renewable energy engineer, a chief sustainability officer and an environmental advocate.

According to Mattel, both Goodall's Barbie and the new doll set have been certified as carbon neutral by Climate Impact Partners. And most of the dolls' plastic parts were made from recycled plastic that was sourced from waterways in areas without formal waste collection systems.

Mattel's goal is "to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable, or bio-based plastic materials in all products and packaging by 2030," the company said in a news release.

Jane Goodall and the doll set for the 2022 Barbie Career of The Year Eco-Leadership Team.
“Kids need more role models like Dr. Jane Goodall," said Lisa McKnight, Mattel's executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls, said in a statement. "We hope that this collection and homage to a groundbreaking pioneer for women in science and conservation inspires kids to learn more about green careers, how they can protect the planet, and act out sustainable stories through doll play.”

The launch of Goodall's Barbie coincides with the 62-year anniversary of Goodall’s historic journey to study chimpanzees in Tanzania's Gombe National Park for the first time, marking the start of her pioneering work. The news also comes just ahead of World Chimpanzee Day on July 14.

Jane Goodall Barbie set.
“My entire career, I’ve wanted to help inspire kids to be curious and explore the world around them – just like I did when I first traveled to Tanzania 62 years ago. I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel a sense that they can make a difference,” Goodall said in a statement.

The Barbie depicts Goodall with her iconic binoculars and research notebook. The doll is also accompanied by a replica of David Greybeard, the first male chimp Goodall saw making tools out of sticks.

Goodall's doll is part of Barbie's "Inspiring Women Series," which honors female role models and trailblazers throughout history. In addition to the conservationist, the series includes Ida B. Wells, Maya Angelou and Billie Jean King.

The Barbie of Goodall ($35) and new eco-leadership team doll set ($54.99) are now available for purchase at mass retailers including Walmart and Amazon.

    Barbie is going green with a new doll modeled after Dr. Jane Goodall, which debuts Tuesday ahead of World Chimpanzee Day