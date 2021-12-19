Nature: Snowfall in South Dakota
"Sunday Morning" takes us to Newton Hills State Park in eastern South Dakota, where they are getting a head start on a white Christmas. Videographer: Kevin Kjergaard.
This year we continue a "Sunday Morning" tradition: Josh Groban, joined by the Young People's Chorus of New York City, performs a song for the holidays: the Grammy-winning "Believe," from the movie "The Polar Express."
While Ye continues to expand his 'Donda' era with live performances and related projects, investigative eyes remain on his failed 2020 presidential campaign.
South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson sat down with the Argus Leader on National Signing Day and spoke about the past year and what lies ahead.
The Round Rock school district will lift its mask mandate on Jan. 19. Board members also discussed an email that Trustee Danielle Weston forwarded to the public.
Vermont's retail sales are expected to start next year, while Massachusetts continues to grapple with industry inequities. Plus, will RI legalize?
“Saturday Night Live” bowed to the rising threat of COVID-19, opening its final show of 2021 with a pre-taped segment that featured Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Steve Martin and Kenan Thompson welcoming host Paul Rudd into the “Five-Timers Club.” Production of tonight’s “SNL” was thrown into disarray late this week when numerous cast members tested […]
Whether you're looking for a flavorful lasagna or an irresistible roast, this mix of four- and five-star recipes has something for your next gathering. Recipes like our Perfect Prime Rib and Instant Pot Garlic & Rosemary Roast Pork Loin are so delicious, friends and family will be begging you for the recipe. Cooking prime rib can be intimidating--it's such a big piece of meat and you're usually making it for a special occasion, like Christmas or a formal dinner, so you want to get it just right.
To prepare you for the busy holiday week ahead, we bring you a primer on the top stories from last week.
The Patriots’ loss in Indy gave the Chiefs sole possession of the top seed in the AFC, with the Titans still to play on Sunday. After that, the Chiefs, Pats and Titans will have three games remaining.
Progressives are growing restless over the state of Joe Biden's presidency, with some upset that his first year in office was not as transformative for Democrats as they had hoped.Desperate for a shift from the Trump years, liberals who wanted the new president to rewrite the policy playbook are now worried that Biden, burdened by a narrow Senate majority, may not accomplish more sizable changes heading into 2022.That realization has hit some in...
Washinton state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a rigid conservative, died last Friday at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. Why it matters: The Washington Republican's death Friday came a month after he told a local radio station that he had tested positive for coronavirus while in El Salvador, per CNN. Ericksen's cause of death has not been made public. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEricksen was elected to the state s
A look at some highlights from the world of TV and streaming for the week of December 18-24
Thanks to the iNaturalist app and community science project Smokies Most Wanted, more than 70 species were recently added to the list of over 21,000.
If you've ever answered the phone or received a voicemail threatening you with legal action for overpayments of Social Security or requesting you pay them in an unusual way, you've already had a brush...
Billie Eilish splashed onto the music scene with "Ocean Eyes" in 2015. Written by her older brother Finneas O'Connell and uploaded to SoundCloud to share with Eilish's dance teacher, it caught the attention of the Internet and her now-manager, Danny Ruckasin, Teen Vogue reported. "We were like, 'That's swag!' " Eilish recalled.
The Colts won’t have Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly for the second consecutive game on Saturday night.
Lady Gaga is a longtime advocate for mental health awareness. The singer and actor even started her own foundation, the Born This Way Foundation, to support youth mental health and to encourage kindness and empathy.
The former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright alternated between tears, statements of remorse and clipped, matter-of-fact answers as she testified at her trial on manslaughter charges in the death of the Black motorist. One legal expert who spoke to The Associated Press said the defense may have been intentionally vague on that point, but others said it appeared to be a missed opportunity for Potter to tell jurors how a mix-up might have occurred and what she was thinking — something jurors were likely waiting to hear. “I didn’t think they pulled enough out of Potter because we did not get into her mind,” said Marsh Halberg, a Minneapolis defense attorney who is not connected to the case.
Justus said the vehicle could have been involved in Dec. 9 incident when police found 38-year-old Stella Montes suffering from a gunshot wound.
Parsons, the Cowboys rookie linebacker sensation, is ready to take on New York but not those L.T. comparisons.