Nature’s Table or Chevos Mexican? Cast your vote now for the best Macon restaurant of 2023

From mouth-watering Mexican to savory steakhouses and the best bars, if you’re looking for delicious cuisine and amazing restaurants, Macon’s got it.

We’ve searched near and far in the Macon area for new restaurants and we’ve compiled a list of 16 richly flavorful restaurants.

Now, we are down to the final two: Nature’s Table and Chevo’s Mexican Grill.

But there’s a twist: only one can be the best new restaurant of 2023.

And it’s your moment to shine, foodies. Vote for the best below in our bracket.

Here’s a list of the 2 restaurants in the Final Round and links to each restaurant’s website:

Here are the other restaurants from the other Rounds:

To cast your vote, scroll down to the list below and pick your favorite. Do you have more than one favorite? No problem. Just refresh the page and vote again. You can vote for as many and as often as you’d like for any reason you’d like.

These polls are not meant to be scientific, just a fun way to discover local businesses and show them a little love.

The Final Round ends Friday, Jan. 5, at noon.

