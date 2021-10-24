Nature: Tongass National Forest
"Sunday Morning" takes us to the Tongass National Forest, near Juneau, Alaska. Videographer: Phillip Gladkov.
"Sunday Morning" takes us to the Tongass National Forest, near Juneau, Alaska. Videographer: Phillip Gladkov.
The City of Long Beach said on Friday that it will temporarily permit additional container stacking to free up space and alleviate port congestion.
"The ship is on fire and expelling toxic gas," the Canadian Coast Guard said of the Zim Kingston, warning other vessels to steer clear.
How the 'economics of global warming' are unfolding differently in Russia
Drought-stricken regions of Northern California could see "excessive rainfall" when an extreme weather system hits the West Coast this weekend.
Shelley's eagle owl had never been clearly photographed in the wild — until now.
Moderate to heavy rain fell across Northern California heading into a weekend that's expected bring stormy weather to the drought-ravaged state, which is among the hardest hit as the U.S. West continues to strain under dry conditions.
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was reported Saturday evening at 10:11 p.m. Pacific time 13 miles from Yilan, Taiwan, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A researcher on Friday cautioned that a 17-foot great white shark was cruising just beyond the shore of El Capitan State Beach near Santa Barbara.
Repurposing waste is an example of how circular business models can be both financially lucrative while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and pollution.
Those in B.C. will be able to catch a short breather before the next powerful system moves in Sunday, potentially bringing damaging impacts and far-reaching disruptions from its explosive nature.
Department of Public Utilities crews pulled the massive blob from the Shockoe Retention Basin, which holds 50 million gallons of combined sewer water from Northside before it is sent to the wastewater treatment plant, on Thursday morning.
A cold front that moved into Northern California on Thursday night brought a fresh wave of precipitation that impacted Friday morning commuters, but another weather event is expected to bring heavy rain and gusts Sunday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Sunday a Weather Alert Day due to the potential for street flooding and downed trees. See more above.
The New Zealand trade deal is another “nail in the coffin” of British mussels farmers, who have warned they face being forced out of business by a combination of cheap imports and Brexit.
Californians are under evacuation warnings from yet another extreme weather event — this time a storm system known as a "bomb cyclone." The storms are expected to bring massive rainfall and strong winds, which can lead to flash flooding and mudslides. Lilia Luciano reports.
The progeny of animals brought illegally to Colombia and kept in the drug lord’s private zoo must now be put on birth control Pablo Escobar’s zoo had four illegally imported hippos. The feral herd now numbers about 80. Photograph: Joaquín Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images When Gina Paola Serna studied to become a biologist and veterinarian in Colombia, she never expected to one day be tasked with neutering an invasive herd of hippos that once belonged to Pablo Escobar. When they were smuggled into the
A much-needed rainy stretch of weather has been welcome so far for much of the Northwest, including Northern California. Much of the region is in severe, extreme or exceptional drought, as classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, AccuWeather forecasters say a powerful storm that will culminate this rainy stretch at the end of the weekend will become too much all at once, and will bring dangers and significant impacts to the region. For the last several days, while there have been pockets
CBS News' meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli forecasts the developing "bomb cyclone" storms headed for California.
The elephant spared the man's cell phone, which rangers have turned over to police to help track down his fellow poachers, a park spokesman said.
"Upwards of" 10,000 trees near giant sequoia groves have been "weakened by drought, disease, age, and/or fire" and must be removed in the wake of California's wildfires, the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks announced.Why it matters: The damage to these trees, considered "national treasures," and work to remove them means a nearby key highway must remain closed to visitors as they have "the potential to strike people, cars, other structures, or create barriers to emergency response service
Here's what you can expect from Sunday's storm