Nature: Trumpeter swans in New York

Reuters

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose campaign for the April presidential election has been shaken by a series of defections, said on Saturday that if members wanted to leave her party they should do it immediately. Le Pen, leader of the National Rally, is running second or third in opinion polls that show a tussle among right and far-right candidates to win a second-round runoff spot against President Emmanuel Macron. "Those who want to leave can do so but they need to do it now," Le Pen said on the sidelines of a meeting of European far-right leaders in Madrid.