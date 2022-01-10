Nature reserve workers discover fossil of 'sea dragon,' the largest ever found in England

Nature reserve workers performing routine maintenance of a lagoon made the "discovery of a lifetime" when they unearthed fossils of a "sea dragon," the largest of its kind to ever be found in the United Kingdom.

At the Rutland Water Nature Reserve in the small county of Rutland in central England, worker Joe Davis was out to drain the lagoon for re-landscaping when he noticed what looked like clay pipes sticking out of the mud. He had found the remains of whales and dolphins before so he knew it was possibly the same, but a closer look revealed a massive vertebrae and jawbone belonging to the ferocious ichthyosaur.

"We couldn’t quite believe it," Davis said in a statement.

A team of paleontologists was brought to the site to excavate the fossils in August and September 2021, and what they found was a nearly intact 32-foot long skeleton with a skull weighing around 2,000 pounds, making it the "most complete large ichthyosaur ever found in Britain."

The Ichthyosaur skeleton found at Rutland Water Nature Reserve.

The ichthyosaur, which means "fish lizard," first appeared during the Triassic period about 250 million years ago but went extinct during the Cretaceous period, tens of millions of years before dinosaurs vanished about 65 million years ago, according to Britannica.

Comparable to dolphins and not technically a dinosaur, the species was one of the most deadly, fastest creatures in prehistoric times. There were many different types of ichthyosaurs that ranged from 3-feet to 82-feet long, and one recently discovered had a 3-foot long skull that was able to feast on anything it wanted to.

Paleontologists said the ichthyosaur found in Rutland was around 180 million years old, dating back to the early Jurassic period. There had been other ichthyosaur remains found in the area before, but this one was the only complete one found. It also belonged to the predatory species Temnodontosaurus trigonodon, the first time the species had been found in the U.K.

"Despite the many ichthyosaur fossils found in Britain, it is remarkable to think that the Rutland ichthyosaur is the largest skeleton ever found in the U.K. It is a truly unprecedented discovery and one of the greatest finds in British palaeontological history," said Dean Lomax, a paleontologist with the University of Manchester and renowned ichthyosaur expert. He added that the found creature was an "apex predator."

Art depiction of the ichthyosaur found at the Rutland Water Nature Reserve. The skeleton is estimated to be 180 million years old.

Mark Evans with the British Antarctic Survey and fellow at the University of Leicester said he was surprised to see the skeleton was complete from head-to-tail and found it fitting that the region's largest ichthyosaur skeleton was found in England’s smallest county.

"It’s a highly significant discovery both nationally and internationally but also of huge importance to the people of Rutland and the surrounding area," Evans said.

Paleontologists say the Rutland sea dragon will help identify other incomplete ichthyosaur skeletons that have been found in the country, as well as offer insight on the geographical range of the species. Further research will be done in future academic papers as well.

Anglian Water, which manages the Rutland reservoir, is asking for donations so the fossil can be displayed in Rutland within the next two years. The discovery will also be featured on BBC's "Digging for Britain" on Tuesday.

