Nature's Sunshine: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) _ Nature's Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The nutritional and personal care products maker posted revenue of $91.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $6.8 million, or 34 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $362.2 million.

Nature's Sunshine shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.79, a decline of 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NATR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NATR