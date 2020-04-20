Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Nature's Sunshine Products Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Nature's Sunshine Products had US$1.52m in debt in December 2019; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$53.6m in cash, leading to a US$52.1m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Nature's Sunshine Products's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Nature's Sunshine Products had liabilities of US$57.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$25.7m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$53.6m in cash and US$7.32m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$22.7m.

Given Nature's Sunshine Products has a market capitalization of US$160.8m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Nature's Sunshine Products boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Nature's Sunshine Products grew its EBIT by 108% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Nature's Sunshine Products will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Nature's Sunshine Products may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Nature's Sunshine Products actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.