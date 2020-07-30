    Advertisement

    Natus Medical: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) _ Natus Medical Inc. (NTUS) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $8.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

    The maker of medical device for newborn care posted revenue of $84.8 million in the period.

    Natus Medical shares have declined 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.10, a decline of 32% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTUS

