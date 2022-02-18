NatWest Lifted by Bad Loan Release as Cost Target Drifts

(Bloomberg) --

NatWest Group Plc sees higher returns along with growing cost pressures in the coming years, after a quiet spell for bad loans helped the bank beat estimates in the fourth quarter.

The U.K.’s biggest corporate lender posted an operating profit before tax of 635 million pounds ($865 million), with mortgage demand and customer deposits growing. Analysts had estimated profits of 424 million pounds, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

After setting aside about 3.2 billion pounds in the early stages of the pandemic to cushion against potential bad loans, the Edinburgh-based bank is now reversing these charges to reflect the recovering economy. In the fourth quarter, NatWest released a further 341 million pounds, more than analysts expected.

“What we’ve seen with the underlying performances of our customers -- both businesses and consumers -- is very low levels of impairments,” Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “Our customers are performing well with very, very low levels of distress.”

Shares in the bank fell 1.9% at 8:20 a.m. in London.

The bank upgraded its return on tangible equity target for 2023 to “comfortably above 10%,” while it is now targeting cost-cutting of 3% a year, down from its previous target of 4%, to reflect higher inflation and investment in the business.

Costs exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter, with the cost-to-income ratio at 87% versus a company consensus of 82%. The earnings numbers were “complicated by restatements,” said Jonathan Tyce, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Aggressive capital management plans and the uplift to return on tangible equity targets look pretty credible and are key positives.”

NatWest proposed a final dividend of 7.5 pence and announced a further 750 million-pound share buyback.

Other Targets

Intend to distribute minimum of 1 billion pounds per year through ordinary or special dividends in 2022 and 2023

Further on-market buybacks will be considered

Investment of about 3 billion pounds in 2021-2023, mostly on digital and technology

Once one of the world’s largest banks, NatWest has been transformed into a largely domestic retail lender following a string of scandals. The U.K. government has a majority holding but continues to sell down the stake it acquired during the financial crisis over a decade ago.

