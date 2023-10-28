NatWest’s failures

Trust is one of the most precious commodities in banking, as NatWest may well be discovering to its cost. On the same day that its share price plunged after the release of disappointing financial results, the bank published a report by the law firm Travers Smith into the closure of Nigel Farage ’s account at its subsidiary, Coutts.

Many will find its conclusions remarkable. Despite everything that has emerged from within the bank – the disparaging emails, the evidence that Mr Farage’s opinions (or at least a cartoonish version of them) were scrutinised – Travers Smith found that the decision was made predominantly for commercial rather than political reasons. The former Ukip leader has dismissed the report as a “whitewash”.

This farrago has been highly damaging to the reputation of Coutts, and NatWest more broadly, and it needs to be seen to be taking it seriously. It is true that Sir Howard Davies, NatWest’s chairman, has admitted to failings in the bank’s handling of the affair. It is also true that former group chief executive Dame Alison Rose – who this week was found to have breached data protection rules, after she had briefed a BBC journalist on details of Mr Farage’s banking – has now gone. But what certainty do customers have that something similar will not happen again?

NatWest, in which the taxpayer retains a substantial stake, should be focusing on improving its profitability, not policing speech or embracing faddish causes. It needs to regain the public’s trust.

