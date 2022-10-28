NatWest Shares Drop as Lender Warns on Costs and UK Economy

(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc missed estimates in the third quarter as it took bigger than expected charges for souring loans and warned of further gloom to come.

The UK’s biggest corporate lender reported operating profit before tax of £1.086 billion ($1.26 billion) on Friday, below analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

“Clearly the economic outlook has worsened,” Alison Rose, chief executive officer, told Bloomberg Television’s Dani Burger. “We’re not seeing delinquencies, we’re not seeing customers going into default but the outlook is more challenging so we’re weighting more to the downside.”

Provisions for bad loans were £247 million, compared with consensus estimates of £163.4 million, marking a return to caution about borrowers’ prospects. To reflect the economic gloom, NatWest tweaked its outlook for next year, saying that income will be higher but “we no longer expect costs to be broadly stable given increased inflationary pressures.” Impairments will also increase.

Fahed Kunwar, an analyst at Redburn, said the size reflected more conservative economic forecasts and the bank’s underlying credit quality remained robust. “Costs will be the area of concern as NatWest feels the impact of inflation,” he said.

Shares were down 6.9% at 8:24 a.m. in London.

“The market is likely to need more clarity on the costs trajectory given this is the second quarter management have walked back the cost guidance,” Jefferies analyst Joseph Dickerson said in a message.

The bank’s net interest margin improved to 2.99%, slightly better than expected. This measure of profit on loans minus payments on deposits is boosted by the rapid rise in interest rates, which the Bank of England hopes will counteract soaring inflation.

NatWest’s earnings follow rivals Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Barclays Plc, which said this week that borrowers were resilient so far despite mounting economic pressures.

The cost of taking out a mortgage has soared over the past month, after then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget roiled financial markets. Interest rates on mortgages have reached their highest since the 2008 financial crisis, adding more strain to borrowers who already face record property prices and double-digit inflation in daily living costs. Banks including NatWest have pulled thousands of mortgage products off the market as they adjust to spiraling rates.

NatWest said its mortgage business continued to grow in the third quarter, with overall net loans to customers increasing by £4.1 billion, or 2.2%. The bank extended its early refinancing window from four to six months to let some customers refinance on better rates.

Once one of the world’s largest banks, NatWest has been transformed into a largely domestic retail lender. NatWest is still part-owned by the government after one of the costliest bailouts of the financial crisis over a decade ago.

The bank confirmed that it would replace EY, its auditor since 2016, with rival PwC from 2026.

--With assistance from Tom Metcalf and Dani Burger.

(Updates with comment from Redburn, further details from fourth paragraph.)

