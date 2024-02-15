How can NatWest be sold to the people when it holds so many of them in contempt?

Friday is supposed to mark a new dawn for NatWest, with full-year financial profit figures allied to the announcement of a new permanent CEO, Paul Thwaite.

These would be important milestones for any large business, but for Natwest they take on a greater significance in light of moves to sell the Government’s remaining 38 per cent shareholding in the bank. Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, has said this will be a “Tell Sid” moment.

For those that don’t remember, Tell Sid was the 1980s ad campaign promoting the privatisation of British Gas. “Tell Sid” was a nod to people telling their friends and neighbours they should become part of the democratic shareholding society.

But the sale of NatWest in 2024 is very different. Last summer came the huge public row caused by NatWest debanking me. It led to the resignations of the NatWest group CEO Alison Rose and Peter Favel, the CEO of its sister bank Coutts.

There was also a 35 per cent drop in the NatWest share price from the moment I went public on this issue. Indeed, the share price fell as low as £1.80 in October. It’s important when looking at that number to remember that when the Government bailed out NatWest in 2008 it paid 502 pence per share.

If Paul Thwaite is announced as permanent CEO, it will be nothing more than the old guard staying in place – a continuity appointment.

And while Coutts may have chosen a new CEO in Emma Crystal, who formerly worked at UBS, she would appear from the job description on her CV to be a fully signed-up member of the woke corporate banking world.

What reforms have been put in place by NatWest as a result of my debanking scandal? What assurances have been given such that others, who perhaps do not have a voice as loud as mine, could not have this done to them in the future?

Drop in share price

Despite the drop in the share price, which is still languishing towards its lower numbers, NatWest will continue to announce large profits.

This is unsurprising given the discrepancy between the rates at which they borrow and lend money.

What I find really outrageous is that bonuses of £350 million will be paid to NatWest staff. These payments will be made to the very same people who abused me.

Though I have tried to forget it, my data subject access requests showed the utter contempt that many at NatWest, even in senior positions, held for me as a human being. I was called a “grifter”. Someone else claimed I was a Russian spy. Some said they would like to see me pushed out of a moving car. It was vile, contemptible and fed a lot of ammunition to those on the hard Left, some of whom could even incite violence against me. Granted, I published that data myself, but I had to in order to disprove the lies that had been told by Alison Rose to the BBC’s business correspondent, Simon Jack.

The strange thing about the position that was taken by so many in the bank was that the views that I hold on net zero, European Union membership and how we should control our borders are those that are held by a majority of this country.

How on earth is an unreformed bank ready for a public offering of shares to the huge number of people who its executives hold in contempt?

On a personal level, I incurred huge legal costs during my long fight with this banking group. I suffered huge public reputational damage as a result of what was said about me in the subject-access requests being repeated by broadcasters, newspapers, and people on social media.

This matter took up a vast amount of my time.

I am now, with my legal team, ready to lodge court papers which would lead to a court case that could possibly derail the public offering. If that were to happen, the Tell Sid moment would have to be paused. The NatWest Group internal Travers Smith report into the scandal was a whitewash and we are confident that this will be proven. If the bank can’t be straight with its customers and the FCA, how can we trust it to be straightforward when it is selling billions of pounds worth of shares?

If I go back into battle against this bank once again, it must honour its obligations towards me. It needs to prove it has learned the lessons of the debanking scandal.

It needs to show the British public it is a bank and not a social campaigning organisation that runs its affairs based on political and social prejudice.

One thing I will concede is that Rick Haythornthwaite will be a far more suitable chairman than his predecessor Sir Howard Davis. Let us hope after his long, successful career, he has the wisdom to do the right thing. If he does not, I cannot see how Jeremy Hunt could offer these shares to the British public.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.