NatWest ‘worst bank’ for paying back fraud victims

NatWest has wrongly denied thousands of fraud victims refunds, The Telegraph can reveal.

The bank rejected more than 5,000 fraud compensation claims in the past three years alone; with around 3,300 of these decisions later overturned by the Financial Ombudsman Service, data show.

This included victims of “authorised push payment” scams, who are tricked into sending money to a fraudster, as well as chip and pin fraud and identity theft.

NatWest was deemed to have made the wrong call in 54.4pc of cases in the year to March after customers escalated their complaints, according to figures from the ombudsman – the highest among all of Britain’s banks.

Out of 2,210 complaints closed by the ombudsman in the 12 months to March, 1,193 were upheld in the favour of customers.

Santander ranked second, deemed to have wrongly rejected 53.6pc of its customers’ fraud claims.

HSBC ranked third, with 53pc of complaints relating to fraud reimbursement upheld.

James Daley, of the campaign group Fairer Finance, said banks were “dragging their heels” on fraud compensation payouts.

“The law is very clear that the onus is on them to prove a customer has been negligent if they want to reject a fraud claim,” he said. “But the banks need to have a lot of evidence to do that, otherwise they should be refunding their customers immediately.

“We need proper legislation for this. The banks are benefiting from huge gains from the rapid rise in interest rates – and fraud losses are a drop in the ocean compared with the profits they are announcing.”

More than £1bn was lost to online fraudsters alone last year, according to UK Finance, a bank trade body.

It comes as NatWest is caught at the centre of a “de-banking” scandal, after Nigel Farage revealed that Coutts – which is owned by NatWest Group – had planned to close his account because it disagreed with his political views.

The backlash from the decision has since led to the resignation of chief executive Dame Alison Rose, as well as Peter Flavel, the head of Coutts.

Last month the Government announced new rules to stop banks from closing accounts because of their customers’ views. Under the changes, banks will have to provide savers three months’ notice if their account is closed and must “spell out” the reasons behind their decision.

NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose was forced to resign over the Nigel Farage debanking scandal - Andrew Lloyd/Alamy Stock Photo

NatWest has also come under fire for limiting its customers’ access to cash, amid fears that Britain is being forced towards a cashless society.

The bank told current account holders that it is bringing in new conditions that could impose “daily and annual” cash withdrawal and deposit limits, and “limiting the amount of cash” paid in or taken out.

NatWest said it was making the change to protect its customers from the risk of fraud.

The Financial Ombudsman Service added that anyone who felt they had been treated unfairly by their bank should get in touch with the service.

A spokesman said: “We are a free, independent service set up to resolve financial disputes informally and fairly. Each case is investigated on its own merits.”

NatWest was approached for comment.

A spokesman for Santander said it had a sophisticated scam detection and prevention system in place, adding: “When a customer does unfortunately fall victim to fraud, Santander supports customers in understanding what happened as well as attempting to recover lost funds, including refunding customers where appropriate.

“Customers should always think carefully before sending any money and can find more information on how to spot scams on the Santander website.”

HSBC was approached for comment.

A spokesman for UK Finance said: “Fraud has a devastating impact on victims and the banking industry spends billions on efforts to prevent it from happening in the first place and keep customers safe.

“For those that do fall victim to fraud, the banking sector is the only one that reimburses customers, paying out hundreds of millions each year.

“This is despite the fact the vast majority of APP fraud starts on social media or via telecommunications.”

