Naugatuck To Hand Out COVID-19 Test Kits On Sunday

Shared by Borough of Naugatuck:

January 1, 2022

Re: COVID-19 Code Red Transcript

It is New Year’s Day 2022. Happy New Year. We’re calling today to announce that we have received and are in possession of a partial shipment of our test kits from the State. We will be distributing the test kits tomorrow, Sunday January 2, 2022, at 10:00am at the Naugatuck Event Center. Distribution will be monitored by the police and fire police and our CERT Team. The event will be accessed by vehicle from Old Firehouse Road.

Proof of Naugatuck Residence is required. We will be doing our best to give preference to those who are symptomatic as well as the elderly. The distribution will last until we run out of test kits. Please note that we are expecting more shipments in the near future. We ask those who are able to wait for future shipments to allow those in greater need to take advantage of this first shipment.

Thank you remain Naugy Strong,

Pete Hess

Mayor

Borough of Naugatuck





This article originally appeared on the Naugatuck Patch