Naugatuck man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug distribution

A Naugatuck man was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the U.S. District Court in Hartford for the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine on Wednesday, according to federal authorities.

Jason “Jay” Metz, 53, was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant, according to federal authorities.

In March 2020, the Drug Enforcement Administration New Haven Task Force and Waterbury Police Department began an investigation into a drug trafficking organization that was distributing large amounts of heroin, cocaine and crack in the Waterbury area, according to federal authorities. The investigation, which included court-authorized wiretaps on multiple phones, physical surveillance, controlled purchases of narcotics and motor vehicle stops that resulted in the seizure of drugs, revealed Metz’ participation. This drug ring was believed to be headed by Zachary Lee Foster, who Metz worked closely with, federal authorities said.

Federal authorities said that between October 2020 and January 2021, Metz was intercepted “numerous times” on wiretaps ordering large quantities of narcotics from the organization’s New York suppliers. He was also heard coordinating the sale of the narcotics to other associates, who sold them to their customers.

On March 1, 2021, a federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment charging Metz, Foster, and 15 others. Metz and others were arrested on March 3, 2021. Police seized “approximately 40,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl, 350 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of crack cocaine, and nine firearms” on that day, executing seven search and seizure warrants, according to federal authorities.

Metz pleaded guilty on Feb. 16, 2022. He was released on bond but was retaken into custody following Wednesday’s sentencing. Foster has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.