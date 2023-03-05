Naugatuck man, Waterbury teen face drug, firearm charges after car search

A man from Naugatuck and a Waterbury teenager are facing multiple drug and firearm charges after investigators searched a vehicle they were in last week while trying to arrest the man on outstanding warrants, police said.

On March 1, police searched a vehicle that Radames Ortiz was in while trying to arrest him on outstanding warrants from police in Waterbury, Watertown and Connecticut State Police Troop A, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

Investigators found Ortiz and a 16-year-old from Waterbury sitting inside a vehicle parked behind 563 Watertown Ave., police said.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators allegedly found two loaded firearms, 9.2 grams of cocaine, 34 grams of marijuana, hallucinogenic pills, and more than $10,000 in cash, police said.

Ortiz, who was out on parole at the time of his arrest, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a pistol or revolver; two counts of criminal possession of a firearm; two counts of illegal sale or transfer of a firearm; weapons in a motor vehicle; carrying a pistol without a permit; possession of narcotics with intent to sell; possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; possession of marijuana with intent to sell; operating a drug factory; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; operating a motor vehicle with insufficient insurance and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, police said.

Ortiz, a convicted felon, was also served an outstanding warrant from Waterbury charging him with criminal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of a motor vehicle, police said.

The teen, who is not being identified due to their age, is charged with two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, having weapons in a motor vehicle and illegal transfer of a firearm, police said.