Naugatuck police look to turn the town pink to honor of birthday of 11-month-old girl killed by her father

The Naugatuck Police Department is asking the residents to wear pink during a tree lighting Saturday night or display pink lights throughout the town in honor of the birthday of 11-month-old Camilla Francisquini, killed by her father in November.

Police said they have been asked about the pink bracelets they are wearing in honor of the little girl who was killed in Naugatuck last month. Camilla would have turned 1 on Saturday, police said.

“Since [Thursday’s] press conference there has been an overwhelming amount of inquiries into the pink Camilla bracelets NPD officers are wearing to show support to Camilla’s family and help remind them of their mission as they seek Justice for Camilla,” police said.

Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Naugatuck and New Haven Police Departments held a press conference Thursday morning to update the public on the search for her father, Christopher Francisquini.

The bracelets, which have “Justice for Camilla” and her birth and death date on them, are not currently for sale, police said. The department has ordered more and they will notify the public when they are available.

“In the meantime, we recognize that the community also wishes to show support for Camilla’s family, so we ask you to honor her first birthday [Saturday] by wearing the color pink or displaying pink lights throughout town while at the tree lighting [Saturday] on the green at 5 p.m.,” police said.

Camilla Francisquini was found dead by a relative at a home on Millville Avenue in Naugatuck on Nov. 18. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office declared her death a homicide and her cause of death as neck compressions and stab wounds. Police have not yet located Christopher Francisquini, who was last seen in New Haven on Nov. 18.

He is wanted on an active arrest warrant charging him with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor.

The FBI has placed billboards advocating for his arrest on Interstates 84, 91 and 95. The agency increased its reward for information leading to his arrest from $10,000 to $25,000 on Tuesday.