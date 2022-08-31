Naugatuck police officer injured in hit-and-run crash involving stolen vehicle

A Naugatuck police officer was injured after a hit-and-run involving a stolen vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

A Naugatuck Police Department cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle in the area of Elm Street on Tuesday. After hitting the police cruiser, the suspect continued driving into the downtown area. The suspect then abandoned the vehicle and tried to take off on foot, police said.

The suspect was quickly caught and placed into custody, police said.

The officer was evaluated at a local hospital for minor injuries from the crash, according to police.

The incident is currently under investigation, police said.