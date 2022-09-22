Naugatuck Police: Planet Fitness manager charged with voyeurism

The manager of a Planet Fitness in Naugatuck was charged with voyeurism after allegedly filming a guest in June, according to the Naugatuck Police.

Police received a complaint that a man was filmed while in a tanning booth at Planet Fitness on New Haven Road in Naugatuck on June 30. The man told police he left the tanning booth to go to the changing area when he looked up and saw a man holding a cell phone and recording him while he was still unclothed.

The victim later identified the man recording him as the manager of the gym.

The manager turned himself into Naugatuck Police Headquarters on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. for an active warrant stemming from the incident.

He was charged with criminal attempt at voyeurism and released on a $20,000 surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Oct. 19.