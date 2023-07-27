Naugatuckmanpleads not guilty to killing daughter, records show

Jul. 27—Francisquini is being held on $5 million bond for these charges and a total bond of more than $6.9 million for several cases in Bridgeport, Derby, Milford and Waterbury. He has either pleaded not guilty or not entered a plea in his pending cases, according to judicial records.

Francisquini is next scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Waterbury on Sept. 25, judicial records show.

Francisquini is accused of killing and dismembering his daughter, Camilla, on Nov. 18, 2022, according to his arrest warrant.

At the time, Francisquini was a felon on social parole who was free on bond for charges related to incidents from 2021. That morning, Francisquini got into an argument in Waterbury where police said he removed his court-ordered GPS monitoring device. The chid's mother returned to their Naugatuck home and found her daughter dead, the warrant said.

Following the incident, Francisquini was on the run for about two weeks before being apprehended at a Waterbury bus stop on Dec. 2 — one day before what would've been Camilla's first birthday.

This story includes previous reporting from staff writer Lisa Backus.

