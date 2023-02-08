'Naughty' beavers steal wildlife webcam for lodge

Beavers were once native to Scotland

"Naughty" beavers have removed a webcam set up to monitor their activities at a wildlife centre in Perthshire.

The venue in Doune, Argaty Red Kites, has about a dozen beavers after they were relocated from other parts of Scotland.

Over the weekend, owners were left puzzled by why their "beaver cam" was showing a close-up of sticks and mud.

They said the animals had knocked down the wooden pole holding the camera and dragged it to the roof of their lodge.

The webcam has been recovered and re-installed, but the centre said the wooden pole might need to replaced with a metal one.

Beavers are a protected species.

They were once native to Scotland before becoming extinct in the 16th Century.

The animals found today include beavers reintroduced under licence, and others illegally released on to Scottish rivers.

Beavers construct their homes, known as a lodge, from branches and mud.