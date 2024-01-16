Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Outgoing Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks to a rally of supporters after the victory of Vice President Lai Ching-te in elections held on Saturday. On Sunday, Nauru announced it was severing its diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The tiny Micronesian nation of Nauru announced Monday it was severing its relationship with Taiwan to form diplomatic ties with China.

Nauru announced its decision to switch alliances after Taiwan overwhelmingly elected Lai Ching-te of the incumbent Democratic Progressive party president on Saturday.

Taiwan's foreign ministry confirmed Nauru's decision, and said the announcement was timed to undermine its democratic contest.

"With deep regret we announce the termination of diplomatic relations with Nauru," Taiwan's foreign ministry said in a statement published to X on Monday afternoon.

"This timing is not only China's retaliation against our democratic elections but also a direct challenge to the international order. Taiwan stands unbowed & will continue as a force for good."

Nauru, in a statement, said that it was in its "best interests" to recognize "the One China principle."

"This means that the Republic of Nauru will no longer recognize the Republic of China (Taiwan) as a separate country but rather as an inalienable part of China's territory, and will sever 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan as of this day and no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan," it said in a statement.

"This change is in no way intended to affect our existing warm relationships with other countries."

With Nauru's decision, Taiwan has only 12 formal diplomatic relations remaining, including with the Holy See.

A Beijing foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday that China "appreciates and welcomes" the decision of Nauru to recognize the One China policy.

"There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China," the spokesperson said.

"The Nauru government's decision of re-establishing diplomatic ties with China once again shows that the one China principle is where global opinion trends and where the arc of history bends."

Though Taiwan has never been a part of mainland China, which was founded in 1949, Beijing claims sovereignty over the self-governing island, which it views as a wayward province that it has vowed to take back by force if necessary.

Eleven countries have severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan since 2016, as China forces those it has diplomatic relationships with to recognize the One China principle. Honduras was the most recent country to cut ties with the self-governing island, which it did in March.

Though the United States recognized the One China policy in 1979, it still maintains a partnership with Taiwan, which it has sought to deepen amid growing tensions with Beijing.

Late Monday, the United States issued a statement expressing disappointment over Nauru's decision.

"Taiwan is a reliable, likeminded, and democratic partner. The PRC often makes promises in exchange for diplomatic relations that ultimately remain unfulfilled," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement urging all countries to foster relations with Taiwan.

"The United States will continue to deepen and expand our engagement with Taiwan on our many shared interests and values, support Taiwan's meaningful participation in the international community and deepen our economic ties, consistent with our longstanding One China policy," he said.