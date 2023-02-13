Nautical Bowls to open first Pittsburgh-area location at Collier Town Square

Nautical Bowls, a Minnesota-based franchise restaurant, is ready to add a new healthy dining option in western Pennsylvania with a superfood bowls concept built for fast expansion.

Local franchisee Meenakshi Aggarwal is scheduled to open the region’s first Nautical Bowls in a 1,600-square-foot location within the Collier Town Center in Bridgeville on Saturday, February 11.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

