Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) stock most popular amongst public companies who own 38%, while individual investors hold 28%

Key Insights

  • The considerable ownership by public companies in Nauticus Robotics indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

  • A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 54% ownership

  • Insider ownership in Nauticus Robotics is 24%

If you want to know who really controls Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 38% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 28% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Nauticus Robotics, beginning with the chart below.

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nauticus Robotics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Nauticus Robotics, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Nauticus Robotics is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Transocean Ltd. with 19% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 18% and 8.6% of the stock. Nicolaus Radford, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Nauticus Robotics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Nauticus Robotics, Inc.. Insiders own US$35m worth of shares in the US$149m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 28% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Nauticus Robotics. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 5.6%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 38% of Nauticus Robotics. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Nauticus Robotics better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Nauticus Robotics has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

