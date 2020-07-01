Nautilus (NLS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nautilus (NLS) closed at $9.39, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the fitness products company had gained 29.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.89%.

NLS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, NLS is projected to report earnings of -$0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 60.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $67.85 million, up 15% from the year-ago period.

NLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $343.60 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +98.53% and +11.09%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 85.71% higher. NLS is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Retail - Mail Order industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

