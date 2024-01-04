Navajo County Sheriff's Office executes search warrants for teen missing since July 2023

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that it had executed several search warrants as it investigates a teen boy's disappearance.

The agency said 17-year-old Jarrett Brooks has been missing from his home in Joseph City since July 2023. Chief Deputy Brian Swanty told The Arizona Republic that it executed a search warrant at Brooks' Joseph City home on Aug. 3, 2023, and again on Wednesday. It also executed at least one search warrant somewhere in Phoenix during the investigation.

"The detectives are currently still at the residence conducting a search of the residence and are anticipated to be complete in the next couple of hours," Swanty said at about 3 p.m. Thursday. "The outcome of the search warrant served on January 3, 2024, is not known as of yet. At this point, we still do not have an indication on the current status or whereabouts of Jarrett Brooks."

The Sheriff's Office said it had investigated hundreds of tips and leads, but none offered credible information.

"The investigation is focusing on computer forensics and cyber communications relating to the disappearance and whereabouts of Jarrett," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

It added that other law enforcement agencies are aiding in the search and encouraged anyone with knowledge pertaining to Brooks' disappearance to share it with detectives.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Navajo County deputies execute search warrants for missing teen